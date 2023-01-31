AVN 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.83%)
Afghan women’s rights: US SRA starts tri-nation trip

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan (SRA) Thomas West has started his tri-nation trip to Pakistan, Germany, and Switzerland from January 29 to February 4 to hold consultation with the respective authorities on Afghanistan’s situation and to refine a “unified” regional and international response that reflects a collective commitment to Afghan women and girls’ rights and access to vital aid.

“Special Representative for Afghanistan (SRA) Thomas West will travel to Pakistan, Germany, and Switzerland January 29 – February 4 to consult with partners, Afghans, and humanitarian relief organizations regarding shared interests in Afghanistan,” said office of the spokesperson for US State Department in a statement.

It added that the Taliban’s recent edicts have presented the international community with extraordinary challenges as we seek to support the Afghan people and protect our interests. “SRA West will work with counterparts to refine a unified regional and international response that reflects a collective commitment to Afghan women and girls’ rights and access to vital aid,” it added.

The top US envoy’s visit comes following the recent trip by Russia’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov to Pakistan on January 24 who held wide-ranging consultations with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq on Afghanistan’s situation and closer cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad for a better future.



