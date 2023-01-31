AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
EPCL 47.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.77%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.77%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 62.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
MLCF 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
NETSOL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.08%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
TRG 112.03 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.75%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 31.2 (0.79%)
BR30 14,334 Increased By 149.5 (1.05%)
KSE100 40,241 Increased By 369.4 (0.93%)
KSE30 15,000 Increased By 102.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM, COAS arrive in Peshawar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday arrived in Peshawar following the suicide bombing at a provincial capital’s mosque which left at least 61 people dead and more than 150 injured earlier Monday.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her tweet, said that PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned an emergency meeting reviewing the motives behind terrorist attack in Peshawar.

All relevant institutions have been directed to attend the meeting, she added.

“A preliminary investigation report on the incident will be presented in the meeting.”

PM Shehbaz accompanied by the army chief also visited the Lady Reading Hospital in the provincial capital and inquired after the health condition of the injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif COAS Marriyum Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

PM, COAS arrive in Peshawar

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories