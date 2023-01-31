PM, COAS arrive in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday arrived in Peshawar following the suicide bombing at a provincial capital’s mosque which left at least 61 people dead and more than 150 injured earlier Monday.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her tweet, said that PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned an emergency meeting reviewing the motives behind terrorist attack in Peshawar.

All relevant institutions have been directed to attend the meeting, she added.

“A preliminary investigation report on the incident will be presented in the meeting.”

PM Shehbaz accompanied by the army chief also visited the Lady Reading Hospital in the provincial capital and inquired after the health condition of the injured.

