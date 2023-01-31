AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
BAFL 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.27%)
DGKC 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.91%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 62.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
PAEL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.71 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.68%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
TRG 112.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.95%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,992 Increased By 25.3 (0.64%)
BR30 14,326 Increased By 141.2 (1%)
KSE100 40,222 Increased By 350.6 (0.88%)
KSE30 14,988 Increased By 89.9 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Fazal Sher Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday sent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president, Fawad Chaudhry, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case over alleged incitement to violence against a constitutional institution.

The city police produced Chaudhry before judicial magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja at around 3:20 pm after the expiry of his two-day physical remand. The judge and legal team of the accused arrived in the court at 11:30 am as earlier it was announced that the hearing of the case will be started at 11:30 am.

However, the court was informed by the police that the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is coming to Islamabad due to which the appearance of the accused will be delayed.

The judge asked the prosecution to confirm from the police at which time they will produce the accused before the court and then inform it. The court observed that its staff will inform the legal team of the accused about the time at which the suspect will be produced. The court then took a break.

Later, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) legal informed the court that the accused will be produced during court hours. At this, the judge told him that court hours are up to 3:15 pm. inform the court about a fixed time on which you can produce the accused, the judge further said. The DSP legal after confirming the time inform the court they will produce the accused at 3:00 pm. The police produce the PTI leader at around 2:20 pm before the court.

At the onset of the hearing, the prosecution requested the court for an extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader. He told the court that the suspect was taken to Lahore for the photogrammetric test. What is the significance of the photogrammetric test in Fawad Chaudhry’s case, the judge asked the prosecutor.

The prosecutor replied that the purpose of carrying out the photogrammetric test was to identify the real person. The mobile phone and laptop of the suspect have yet not been recovered, he further told the court.

However, Saad Hassan, the counsel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not requested the court for an extension in the physical remand of the accused. We just wanted to conduct a photogrammetric test of the accused which has been carried out, he said.

Babar Awan, counsel of the PTI leader, while arguing before the court said that Chaudhry has admitted his statement. The prosecution has made a joke of the PTI leader’s case, he said, adding that he did not know whom the prosecution wanted to please. I do not know which laptop the prosecution wants to recover, he said.

Awan further said that the judicial remand of the accused is considered a remand. Today your face was not covered with a cloth; the judge asked Chaudhry. Yes, my face was not covered with a cloth by the police, the PTI leader told the court.

Chaudhry further said that he has not slept for more than two and a half hours during the last six days. “I was made to sit on the rear seat of a police van during cold weather,” he further said.

The court after hearing arguments of both parties sent Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand.

Chaudhry was arrested from Lahore on January 25. Police had registered a case against the PTI leader at Kohsar police station on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Umar Hameed Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

uae Fawad Chaudhry PTI ECP Fawad Chaudhry arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories