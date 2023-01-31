AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
Imran condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist suicide attack at police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. “My prayers and condolences go to victims families,” he said. “It is imperative that we improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Meanwhile, President and Secretary General PTI Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid and Hammad Azhar have also condemned the terrorist attack. They expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives. They said the terrorists could not discourage people of Pakistan through their terrorist activities.

