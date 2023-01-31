FDA to issue smart cards to property owners

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would start issuance of smart cards to the property owners during the next month of February. This was informed by Additional Director General Abid Husain Bhatti during a meeting held to review the progress of work of digitization of record of properties fall in FDA controlled housing colonies and commercial markets.

The ADG claimed that the smart card pertaining the all property details would be durable and trust-worthy having quality security features. He examined the updated status of digitization task and stressed upon accelerating the pace of work for 100 percent completion without further delay and urged upon maintaining complete transparency.

He directed that the smart card should be credible, comprehensive and authenticated in all respect for seeking full confidence of the property owners.

During the meeting, the ADG formed six members’ committee comprising officers of concerned sections for monitoring the process of digitization of record and said report relating to one year performance of hired Firm HTTI within two weeks.

