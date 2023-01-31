AVN 64.87 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
BAFL 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
EPCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
FCCL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
FFL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 62.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.87%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
MLCF 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.3%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
OGDC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.19%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
TPLP 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 30.5 (0.77%)
BR30 14,339 Increased By 154.2 (1.09%)
KSE100 40,237 Increased By 365.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,994 Increased By 96.7 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two blow themselves up during CTD operation in Swabi

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Two militants blew themselves up soon after a joint team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police raided a house in Hund area of Swabi on Monday.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between the suspects and the officials for hours before the suicide explosion. Officials said the raid had prevented a major sabotage. Two suspects, after finding no way to escape, exploded themselves.

The operation against the terrorists in the area is under way as a good number of police and CTD personnel have cordoned off the area. According to media reports, an arrested terror suspect had been shifted to an unknown location.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Malakand division Sajjad Khan ordered all the divisional police officers of the area to improve the law and order situation for preventing attacks like the Peshawar mosque blast in the future.

Security was put on high alert in the Malakand division and orders for strict security procedures were issued in government buildings and police stations. Spokesperson of the Malakand police said the security checks were increased at the entry and exit points of the division and RPO also regretted the precious lives lost in the attack.

Meanwhile, RPO said the sacrifice of the martyred police personnel would not go in vain. It is noted to mentioning here that a suicide bomber blew himself up during Zuhr prayers at a Peshawar’s police lines, martyring at least 32 worshippers, including policemen and wounded 147 others on Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Peshawar’s suicide blast and called for adopting all-inclusive strategy on KP security situation. The interior minister Rana Sanaullah also denounced the Peshawar blast and instructed to provide assistance in increasing capacity of counter-terrorism departments of provinces, especially that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP blast Peshawar CTD Counter Terrorism Department Peshawar mosque blast Police raid Swabi CTD operation

Comments

1000 characters

Two blow themselves up during CTD operation in Swabi

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories