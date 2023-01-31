Two blow themselves up during CTD operation in Swabi

PESHAWAR: Two militants blew themselves up soon after a joint team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police raided a house in Hund area of Swabi on Monday.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between the suspects and the officials for hours before the suicide explosion. Officials said the raid had prevented a major sabotage. Two suspects, after finding no way to escape, exploded themselves.

The operation against the terrorists in the area is under way as a good number of police and CTD personnel have cordoned off the area. According to media reports, an arrested terror suspect had been shifted to an unknown location.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Malakand division Sajjad Khan ordered all the divisional police officers of the area to improve the law and order situation for preventing attacks like the Peshawar mosque blast in the future.

Security was put on high alert in the Malakand division and orders for strict security procedures were issued in government buildings and police stations. Spokesperson of the Malakand police said the security checks were increased at the entry and exit points of the division and RPO also regretted the precious lives lost in the attack.

Meanwhile, RPO said the sacrifice of the martyred police personnel would not go in vain. It is noted to mentioning here that a suicide bomber blew himself up during Zuhr prayers at a Peshawar’s police lines, martyring at least 32 worshippers, including policemen and wounded 147 others on Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Peshawar’s suicide blast and called for adopting all-inclusive strategy on KP security situation. The interior minister Rana Sanaullah also denounced the Peshawar blast and instructed to provide assistance in increasing capacity of counter-terrorism departments of provinces, especially that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

