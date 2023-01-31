AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
DGKC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
EPCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
FCCL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 62.46 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
MLCF 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.3%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
OGDC 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
PRL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.66%)
TRG 112.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.01%)
UNITY 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,992 Increased By 25.2 (0.63%)
BR30 14,321 Increased By 135.9 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,249 Increased By 377.8 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,000 Increased By 102.1 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France braces for new strikes against pension reform

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

PARIS: France braced Monday for another day of mass protests and strikes over proposed pension reforms championed by President Emmanuel Macron, with the government and its left-wing opponents trading blame for the expected disruption.

Around 1.1 million people took to the streets for the first strike day on January 19, according to official statistics, the biggest demonstrations since the last major round of pension reform under right-wing president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010. A police source told AFP that security forces were expecting similarly sized crowds on Tuesday in 240 demonstrations around the country, in addition to mass strike disruption to transport, education and other services. With unions warning more stoppages are to come, the strikes represent a major test for Macron as he seeks to implement a showcase policy of his second term in office.

france Emmanuel Macron Nicolas Sarkozy pension reform

Comments

1000 characters

France braces for new strikes against pension reform

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories