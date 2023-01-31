PARC, SAU experts agree to collaborate on research projects

AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has announced support to students of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in the areas of hybrid seeds and tissue culture.

The experts of SAU and PARC have agreed that there is scope for further research in agriculture and that the country’s economy can be strengthened through betterment in the agriculture sector.

A delegation of the PARC headed by its Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali visited the SAU, where scientists and experts of the two institutions discussed bilateral relations and collaboration in research.

During the meeting, SAU’s Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that his university and the PARC had agreed to carry out joint research for food security and improvement of the country’s economy.

He said that to support sustainable agriculture, institutions have to persuade farmers to utilise modern technology instead of traditional farming methods, besides carrying out research on new technologies and new crops grown on less water.

For his part, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that the work of agricultural institutions for the production of crops in Sindh is commendable but more research is needed, keeping climate change and other calamities in mind. The PARC will collaborate and conduct research on various projects with other institutions.

He announced cooperation in the areas of hybrid seeds and tissue culture with the students of the SAU.

Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, the vice chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, said that universities and scientific and research institutions should develop joint policies and plans.

Earlier a reception was held for the guests, which was also attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Deans of Faculties Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Dr Zakir Hussain Dahri, Dr Muhammad Asim, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, and Dr Muhammad Aslam Memon.

