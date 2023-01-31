Punjab CM slams deadly Peshawar blast

LAHORE: Punjab’s Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has phoned his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counterpart Azam Khan and expressed solidarity with Peshawar blast victims.

Talking to KP chief minister, Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the suicide attack and loss of precious lives. He expressed heartfelt sympathies for the victims’ families. Like the whole nation, Punjab stands by the families of the martyrs in this hour of sorrow, he said.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The entire nation is saddened by this tragedy,” he said. He stressed that everyone will have to work together to eradicate terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023