Pakistan celebrities condemn attack on Peshawar mosque

Pakistan was rocked by an explosion in a mosque in Peshawar that killed at least 39 people and injured 150 others, as the spate of attacks in the country continued.

The explosion took place when people gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot, cordoning it off.

Following the attack, hashtags #Peshwarunderattack and #Peshawarblast began trending on Twitter.

Celebrities came out to condemn the attack on social media, sending condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Actor Saba Qamar sent condolences to the victims' families.

Cricketer Naseem Shah too, condemned the attack stating, "May Allah bring back the peace we as a nation deserve!"

Cricketers Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Ahmad Shahzad all expressed their sadness at the attack.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui condemned the attack in a place of worship.