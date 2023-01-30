AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
McIlroy comes out on top of bitter rival Reed in Dubai

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:12pm
DUBAI: Rory McIlroy prevailed in a nail-biting finish over Patrick Reed, the man he “prefers not to acknowledge” after a spat between the two, in the rain-delayed $9 million Dubai Desert Classic on Monday.

It was the first time McIlroy has won the first start of his new season and is his 15th DP World Tour victory in 231 starts.

It was also his third Dubai Desert Classic victory in 13 appearances.

He will remain world number one, after Spaniard Jon Rahm failed to win the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour on Saturday.

McIlroy and Reed went into the tournament after a row when Reed reportedly threw a tee towards McIlroy on the practice range in Dubai.

The two have been at odds since McIlroy criticised players, including Reed, who joined the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

McIlroy, who lost this tournament last year on the final hole when his second shot found the water and he ended up making a bogey, had fallen behind Reed after a bogey on the 15th hole.

However, the Northern Irishman made amends with birdies on the 17th and 18th in a round of four-under par 68.

McIlroy finished on 19-under par, while Reed, starting the day four shots behind the Northern Irishman, made a crucial bogey on the 16th and a par on the drivable par-4 17th hole in his round of 65.

Australian Lucas Herbert, champion in 2019, closed with a six-under par 66 to take solo third place at 16-under par 272.

England’s Callum Shinkwin, who started with three bogies in his first six holes playing in the lead group with McIlroy, made six birdies after that to shoot a 69 and take solo fourth place at 273.

The DP World Tour stays in the UAE for a fourth consecutive week and will head to the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah this week for the $2 million RAK Championship.

