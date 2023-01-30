AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.32%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.64%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 110.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.74%)
UNITY 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,435 Increased By 33 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,419 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.09%)
Tokyo's Nikkei closes higher

AFP Published January 30, 2023
TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index closed higher on Monday after Wall Street finished a positive week on an upbeat note thanks to data showing a further ebbing of US inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.19 percent, or 50.84 points, to end at 27,433.40, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching down 0.01 percent, or 0.26 points, to 1,982.40.

“Buying was led by gains of US shares, but there was little bullish movement ahead of key overseas events such as the US and European monetary policy meetings,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

They added that Tokyo shares were supported by gains of Chinese equities.

On Friday, stocks advanced on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains after a benchmark of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed further moderation in December.

Fed policymakers have also hinted that the US central bank will enact a quarter-point interest rate hike next week, smaller than a series of recent increases – and enough of a shift to raise investors’ hopes of a meaningful policy pivot.

The dollar fetched 129.51 yen in Asian trade, after briefly hitting 129.24 yen, against 129.80 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo trading, Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, gained 0.68 percent to 45,790 yen while industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 3.57 percent to 23,165 yen.

Japan’s Nikkei sees biggest weekly gain in over 2 months, earnings caution weighs

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.26 percent to 78,730 yen while SoftBank Group lost 0.43 percent to 6,164 yen.

Some exporters were hit by a stronger yen with Sony Group falling 0.25 percent to 11,600 yen.

Nissan sank 0.67 percent to 453.9 yen before announcing that French partner Renault will slash its stake in the Japanese automaker as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Japan's Nikkei index US Federal Open Market Committee

