AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
DGKC 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.3%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.11%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
HUBC 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
NETSOL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.16%)
OGDC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.41%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.48%)
PRL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.72%)
UNITY 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 18.9 (0.47%)
BR30 14,496 Increased By 93.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,595 Increased By 144.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,172 Increased By 62.1 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.35-1/2 to $15.41-3/4 range

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:26am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may rise into a range of $15.35-1/2 to $15.41-3/4 per bushel, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The contract seems to be riding on a wave c from $14.78-1/4, the third wave of an irregular flat from the Jan. 23 low of $14.79-3/4. Following its failure to break $15.25-1/4, the contract approached this level again.

With the newly accumulated momentum, it is likely to break $15.25-1/4 and rise towards $15.41-3/4 to $15.48-1/4 range.

Soybeans face pressure on Argentine rains, wheat falls after rally

A realistic target zone is from $15.35-1/2 to $15.41-3/4. On the daily chart, the contract is retesting a resistance range of$15.30-1/2 to $15.35, a break above which could lead to a gain to $15.51-1/2.

With the contract having climbed above a rising trendline so far away, the uptrend may have resumed.

Wheat soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.35-1/2 to $15.41-3/4 range

Intra-day update: rupee continues to sustain losses against US dollar

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Read more stories