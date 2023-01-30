Fawad files plea for medical check-up?

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhary, former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, has reportedly filed a petition to the Kohsar Police Station’s magistrate for his medical examination on Sunday.

Media reported that the former minister stated that the federal police were not conducting his medical test which was a violation of constitutional rights.

Media reported that Chaudhary further stated that the police might do the same as they did in the past and this is why they are not conducting my medical.

