Traders assail sharp increase in POL prices

KARACHI: National trade and transport bodies have rejected the recent massive increase in the prices of petroleum products. The representative of different leading trade and transport unions demanded the government immediately withdraw the decision otherwise the decision will end the life of the common people.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday announced an increase in the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 35.

All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) president Ajmal Baloch, in a statement, termed the fresh hike in petroleum the last nail in the coffin of the country’s economy.

Ajmal Baloch said that a cruel increase in petroleum products costs will further weaken the economic environment which is already under threat on all fronts. “At that time, it was not possible for anyone to control both Dar and Dollar,” he lamented.

Traders Association of Pakistan president Kashif Chaudhry also rejected the hike in POL prices and said the latest increase would bring a flood of inflation in the country. He demanded that the government immediately roll back the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Sindh MPA and Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance president Malik Shahzad Awan also rejected the increase in petroleum products prices and announced a countrywide protest.

As a result of the inflation, it has become impossible for them to operate their businesses, he added. “We will ‘resist’ the decision and devise strategy in this context, Malik Shahzad Awan said in his statement.

He said after consulting all the transporters a plan of action would be announced later. He said the policies of the imported government have brought Pakistan to the brink of ruin.

Awan said the time had come to take to the streets against the government, adding the priorities of the government were to create anti-people policies.

Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general secretary Zahir Shah said the increase in the prices of petroleum products would bring a new storm of inflation, urging the government to withdraw record increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Anjum Nisar, chairman of Businessmen Panel said the move will hit the industry hard.

He said that the economy of Pakistan, particularly the SMEs are striving to deal with the post-corona economic crunch and need to get support.

Instead of providing subsidies or waivers, it is unjust to overburden the industries with a hike in the cost of production, he added.

Likewise, the general public also expressed the view that they were already hit hard by the price hike of essential commodities while the successive raise in petrol prices would further increase their sufferings.

Ali Ahmad, a social worker demanded the government the unilateral increase in petroleum prices should be withdrawn otherwise people would be constrained to launch a protest drive against the government.