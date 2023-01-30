AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Ahsan holds Imran responsible for petrol price hike

Published 30 Jan, 2023
NAROWAL: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has held former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the recent hike in fuel prices and ongoing inflation.

“The nation is witnessing inflation and economic crisis due to imprudent policies of the previous Imran Khan-led government,” the planning minister said while addressing PML-N’s workers convention in Narowal.

Ahsan Iqbal lambasted the former premier for signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on “difficult terms and conditions”.

Praising PML-N’s previous tenure, the minister said that his party put the country on right track during its previous tenure under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, claiming that the country was rapidly progressing in 2018.

