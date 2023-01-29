AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kohli, Rohit hail India’s teenage T20 women’s world win

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2023 09:42pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led tributes on Sunday to India’s Under-19 women’s team after their Twenty20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, hailing victory as a “special moment”.

India, led by rising star Shafali Verma, hammered England by seven wickets in the final of the inaugural tournament in Potchefstroom.

Titas Sadhu, 18, led the bowling to dismiss England for 68, a total the batters overhauled with six overs to spare and hand England their first loss in the tournament.

“Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud,” Rohit, senior men’s skipper, tweeted.

Kohli called the win a “special moment”.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of more than $600,000 and invited the squad to witness the third and final T20 men’s match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

“This is surely a path-breaking year.”

The victory comes ahead of the inaugural women’s Indian Premier League scheduled in March.

BCCI recently earned $572.5 million as it announced the winners of bids to own five WIPL teams.

The media rights for the league were sold for $116.7 million to Viacom18 for the next five seasons.

“The timing of this historic win combined with the pending Women’s IPL has the potential to shift the balance of power in the women’s game in a few years,” said West Indies cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop.

India Virat Kohli BCCI Rohit Sharma T20 Women cricket

Comments

1000 characters

Kohli, Rohit hail India’s teenage T20 women’s world win

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 33 NA seats: Qureshi

Ishaq Dar announces 35-rupee hike in prices of petrol and diesel

India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market

Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

At least 41 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Lasbela

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, surrounding areas

Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize

Blinken arrives in Egypt as Middle East violence erupts

Former UN chief calls for climate action over ‘visions’ at COP28

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s 22 Slam titles

Read more stories