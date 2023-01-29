AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Three killed by Russian shelling of Kherson: officials

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2023 09:16pm
KYIV: Three people were killed by Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday that damaged a hospital and a school, the regional administration said.

“Today’s Russian shelling injured nine people: three people died (two men and one woman), six were injured,” the administration wrote on the Telegram app.

Ukraine says repels attack around Blahodatne while Russia’s Wagner claims control

“As a result of enemy shelling, a number of civil infrastructure objects were damaged: the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank, and residential buildings,” it wrote in an earlier post.

Kherson was occupied by Russian troops from the early days of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine until its recapture by Kyiv’s forces in November.

Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.

