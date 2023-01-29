AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Krejcikova-Siniakova defend Australian Open women’s doubles title

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2023 01:51pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Czech top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova successfully defended their Australian Open women’s doubles crown on Sunday to extend their dominant Grand Slam streak.

The pair outgunned Japan’s 10th-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to post their 24th straight win at a major after triumphing last year at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora,” said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey. Thank you for playing with me.”

It was their seventh Slam title to make them only the fifth women’s team in the Open-era to claim so many. Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver hold the record with 20.

Confident Djokovic primed for Tsitsipas in Australian Open final

They broke Shibahara’s opening service game to immediately put the Japanese pair on the back foot and never let up, repeating the feat in the second set to cruise home in 1hr 29mins.

Grand Slam Australian Open Barbora Krejcikova Wimbledon champion Katerina Siniakova Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka Martina Navratilova

Comments

1000 characters

Krejcikova-Siniakova defend Australian Open women’s doubles title

SBP rebuts claim capping dollar price caused $3bn loss in remittances, exports

At least 41 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Lasbela

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, surrounding areas

Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize

Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia

China’s 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years

Blinken heads to Middle East as violence erupts

Djokovic wins second set in Australian Open final

Suddenly, ailing SOEs come under PDM govt’s focus

50pc duty imposed on import of ‘Mild Hybrid Vehicles’

Read more stories