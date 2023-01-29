FBR readies presentation for IMF

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday briefed the Ministry of Finance on estimates of tax projections for January-June (2022-23) and the revenue impact of the new taxation measures of nearly Rs300 billion.

The FBR Headquarters remained open. According to sources, the FBR has drafted a presentation for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on revenue position and new tax measures under the proposed Ordinance.

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad and relevant FBR Members attended the meeting at the FBR House and discussed proposed revenue measures under the mini-budget.

On Saturday, only a few wings of the FBR remained opened including the office of the FBR chairman.

Later, the tax authorities went to the Ministry of Finance to discuss the proposed measures and tax projections for the remaining period of the current fiscal year.

