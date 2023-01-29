‘Plan C conspiracy’ Irked by allegation, PPP says will send legal notice to IK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Saturday, announced that it will send a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to withdraw his statement accusing PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of being behind a new plot to assassinate him.

The decision of the party was announced in a joint news conference by PPP senior leaders, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

They said that the allegation made by Imran is “baseless and a lie” and that the PTI chairman is afflicted with “depression and panic.”

“His allegations are never based on reality. If they were, he surely would’ve approached the available forms according to the Constitution and the law but he never went there,” Bukhari said.

He said if Imran does not withdraw his statement, “the PPP has the right to approach the forums and courts for civil and criminal proceedings.”

He announced that the party would be issuing Imran Khan a legal notice and in it, “we are demanding that he withdraw his statement.

If he doesn’t, the PPP has the right to approach the forums and courts for civil and criminal proceedings.”

In a televised address on Friday, Imran claimed that Zardari is behind a “plan C” to assassinate him. He said that Zardari has hired a terrorist outfit to have him killed after the previous attempt in Wazirabad on his life failed.

“He has given this money to a terror outfit. His facilitators are powerful people in the agencies. The decision has been taken from three sides and they have planned to execute the next crime,” Imran had claimed.

Babar said that he believes that Imran is now “out of his senses because of loss of power.”

He said: “He has said that Zardari Sahib has reached an understanding with a terrorist outfit to end Imran Khan. Imran Khan should ask himself — would his enemies hire militants to kill him even though he himself is a Taliban Khan.”

QamarZamanKaira said, “We are demanding here today that the nation, the media, the whole civil society should demand Imran Khan to bring forward what information and evidence he has (as) he has made a specific allegation and not said that it is a hearsay”.

The PPP leader remarked: “Whenever Imran Khan is in a difficult situation and in depression, he tries to get out of that phase by putting (the blame of_ his failures on his opponents, spreading sensationalism and attacking institutions.”

