Khar to lead delegation to UNHRC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistan delegation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 30th January 2023.

The Minister of State will present Pakistan’s national progress report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process at the Council. This will be Pakistan’s 4th review. Previously, Pakistan has been reviewed under this process in 2008, 2012, and 2017. The spokesperson added that Hina Rabbani Khar will also highlight Pakistan’s important contributions towards global human rights discourse and norm-building.

