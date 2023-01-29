Alauddin Marri visits ICCI: Xi to open Gwadar airport during his visit, says ex-CM

ISLAMABAD: Alauddin Marri, former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan and prominent businessman said that Gwadar is the future business hub of the country and Chinese President Xi Jinping would inaugurate the Gwadar airport during his upcoming visit to Pakistan.

He said this while exchanging views with Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his visit to ICCI.

Alauddin Marri said that the coastal areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Turbat and Makran have not been connected with the national grid as yet and added that 100MW of electricity would soon be supplied to these areas from Iran.

He said that Gwadar offers huge business opportunities to both local and foreign Investors in many sectors including service industries, fisheries, petrochemical, tourism, trade logistics, processing and manufacturing industries like assembling of oil storage, refining, transport equipment, ship breaking, food & building materials processing, home appliances manufacturing, electronics and IT industry.

He said that it is a good time for potential investors to move to Gwadar and take advantage of its economic potential. He invited the ICCI delegation to visit Gwadar to explore business and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed Alauddin Marri, former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan and assured that ICCI would take a delegation to Balochistan to meet Chief Minister, Governor and Corps Commander Quetta and explore business opportunities in Gwadar.

He said that the pace of all development works in Gwadar including special economic zones and other required infrastructure should be expedited so that business and investment activities could be started.

He said that Balochistan is endowed with plenty of natural resources and the government should focus on providing all required facilities to the potential investors to enhance investment that would reduce poverty & unemployment and bring prosperity to the province.

