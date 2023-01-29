Maryam returns home, says Nawaz also to arrive soon

LAHORE: Expressing resolve to steer the country out of prevailing economic and political crises, PML- N senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that they are aware of the difficulties of the people and working devotedly to ensure ease in their lives.

While addressing the PML-N supporters after exiting the Lahore airport on her return from London after about four-month stay there, she told the jubilant crowd came to receive her from different parts of Lahore and adjoining areas that the PML- N supremo would also return to the country and the PML-N would win elections with significant margins.

“Economic challenges are huge and economy will take some time to recover,” she said, adding “believe in Ishaq Dar and herself to take you out of this.” She said she and her father Nawaz Sharif were well aware of the inflation that the country was mired in but promised that the PML-N will overcome all the challenges like it did in the past. “We will again rescue Pakistan from its dire economic situation and will put it on the path of progress under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Terming the ouster of Nawaz Sharif on July 28, 2017, in the Panama leaks case as a “national tragedy,” she said, adding “Pakistan has not recovered since then, all the characters who hatched a conspiracy against Nawaz have to pay the price for their actions. You (people) brought him into power thrice but these people (establishment) toppled his (Nawaz) governments thrice.”

The PML-N leader made it clear that they are not afraid of elections; the PML-N would win elections with significant margins. She added that Nawaz Sharif was still the most popular leader in the country and he was cognizant of the problems of the people. “He (Nawaz) will return to the country soon”, she added. She claimed that the PML-N would secure a majority in Punjab. “Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif did not play vengeance game with you [Imran Khan]”, she added.

She said Nawaz was removed from the government forcibly time and again and was forced to leave the country twice but every time he returned after gaining more power. She said Pakistan was developing in July 2017 and he will bring Pakistan back to progress when he returns.

She said Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif did not take revenge on anyone. Today that person (Imran) is talking about inflation that used to say that inflation is only on the TV, she said, adding, “The people are aware who is responsible for economic woes and would hold them accountable.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday afternoon after spending nearly four months with her father Nawaz Sharif in London.

“Pak sar zameen shad bad,” Maryam tweeted after landing. Maryam travelled by PIA flight PK-264 from UAE and touched down at Lahore Airport at around 3:30 pm.

Maryam Nawaz, who had gone to UK on October 6, 2022, had left London for UAE on Thursday. She spent a busy day in Dubai on Friday and back home today.

From airport she proceeded to her Jati Umra residence. PML-N leaders Captain Safdar (retd), Saiful Malook Khokhar, Javed Latif, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Khawaja Salma Rafique, Mubashar Javed and others accompanied her.

