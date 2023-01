ATTOCK: A furniture manufacturing factory was reduced to ashes causing financial loss of more than 1.5 million rupees here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that fire caused due to electric short circuit engulfed Bhawgal furniture factory established at the Akhlas Chowk of Pindigheb Attock.

The fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached soon after getting the information reached the scene and started efforts to extinguish the blaze.