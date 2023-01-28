AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

Terrorist killed in intelligence based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

  • killed terrorists remained actively involved in militant activities against security forces, ISPR says
BR Web Desk Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 09:41pm
A terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists.

"Resultantly, one terrorist got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist," the press release said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

Last week, security forces gunned down at least four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab.

Since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government, Pakistan has seen an increase in terror activities.

