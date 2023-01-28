UK’s Flybe enters administration, cancels all flights

British airline Flybe entered administration for the second time and has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from the UK, the regional carrier said on Saturday.

With Britain in lockdown during the pandemic, Flybe was among the first airlines to go into administration in 2020, putting around 2,400 jobs at risk at that time.

It resumed flight services in April last year.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, Flybe said that it has now “ceased trading” and advised travellers to not travel to airports as it would not be able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.

The High Court has appointed David Pike and Mike Pink as joint administrators of Flybe, it said.

Paul Smith, consumer director at UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said in a statement: “Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.”

The CAA said it would provide advice and information to affected passengers.

Flybe, which was once the largest independent regional airline in Europe, operated between 81 airports, was sold to Thyme Opco, a firm controlled by Cyrus Capital, in 2021.