FO responds to reports

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday said that media reports pertaining to India’s bid to amend Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) should not divert attention from the important proceedings of the Court of Arbitration on Pakistan’s objections to Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric projects.

“As we speak, a Court of Arbitration is holding its first hearing in The Hague on Pakistan’s objections to Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric projects,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while commenting on media reports that India has reportedly conveyed to Pakistan about its intention of modification of the 1960 treaty between the two neighbouring countries.

India wants to keep third parties out of water treaty with Pakistan

The spokesperson said that the Court of Arbitration has been set up under the relevant provisions of the IWT. “Such media reports should not divert attention from the important proceedings of the Court of Arbitration,” she emphasized.

Indian media reported that on January 25, the government of India through the Commissioners for Indus Waters of the two sides conveyed its intention to Pakistan pertaining to making amendment to the treaty.

The notice was issued in line with Article XII (3) of the treaty, which states: “The provisions of this Treaty may from time to time be modified by a duly ratified treaty concluded for that purpose between the two governments.”

SAMIR SARDANA Jan 28, 2023 07:42am
STATISTICALLY, IT IS EASY TO PROVE THAT, PAKISTAN WATER DEM&, IS MUCH LOWER, THAN THE WATER FLOW. FROM INDIA AND THAT, PAKISTAN WASTES A LOT OF WATER SOLUTION PAKISTAN HAS TO MAKE ROR,ON THE RIVERS FLOWING TO INDIA, TO DESILT THE WATER,REDUCE THE WATER FLOW, & START A SLOW RIVER DIVERSION.THESE ROR HAVE TO BUILT, WITH PRC AID, AS THE WATER BODIES, ULTIMATELY COME, FROM TIBET - PRC PAKISTAN HAS TO MAKE DAMS, TO CAUSE AN EXPONENTIAL DEMAND,, IN WATER STORAGE & DEM& PAKISTAN HAS TO HYPE THE CURRENT & FUTURE WATER & FOOD SHORTAGES, IN PAKISTAN,FOOD SHORTAGE IS DUE TO WATER. PAKISTAN HAS TO DEVELOP CANAL PROJECTS, TO CARRY/DIVERT WATER INTO BALOCH & OTHER AREAS (WITH PRC AID,& THEN, PRC CAN DO COMMERCIAL AGRI, THERE) BIG PICTURE - CREATE STORY FOR DEMAND EXPLOSION ,& RESTRICT WATER SUPPLY,TO THE HINDOOS TRUMP CARD - PRC MAKES DAMS ON BRAHMAPUTRA & OTHER RIVERS, FLOWING TO HINDOOS NATURE HAS MADE INDIA TO BE DOOMED BY PAKISTAN & PRC.SAMIR SARDANA
