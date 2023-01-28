Bid to smuggle out liquor under the garb of diplomatic cargo foiled

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, Karachi, Friday, foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of liquor under the garb of diplomatic cargo.

According to the report of the intelligence agency received at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday, the directorate received specific information that an attempt will be made to smuggle liquor in the garb of diplomatic cargo ostensibly imported in the name of the Embassy of the State of Palestine. In pursuance, a consignment being imported under exemption certificate No 3003 dated 10.10.2022 in the name of First Secretary Embassy of Palestine vide GD No KAPE-PP-88748-08-12-2022 said to contain household effects was blocked after the GD was assigned to gate out.

In line with the provisions of article 36 of the Diplomatic and Consular Privileges Act, 1972 read with Article 36(2) of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Islamabad was requested vide letter dated 09-12-2022 to approach the Embassy for sending an authorised representative for joint examination. The MOFA requested the Embassy to depute a representative for examination on the scheduled date, ie, 02-01-2023.However, no representative of the Embassy appeared on the date. The MOFA provided the Embassy with the last chance to nominate a representative for examination on 06-01-2023 when again no one from the Embassy joined.

