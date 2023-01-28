AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PTVC employees’ complaints: FBR implements FTO’s recommendations

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s (FTO’s) recommendations against excessive income tax deductions from low-paid employees working in the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC).

On the recommendations of FTO, FBR has accepted the plea of the low -paid of PTV employees regarding excessive income tax deduction from salaries.

The complaints were filed against excessive and unjust practice of deducting income [email protected]/20 per cent under section 153(1) (b) of the Income Tax Ordinance from the salaries/ wages of low-paid/ temporary/ contractual employees of the Pakistan Television Corporation, Headquarters Islamabad.

Previously, they requested to PTVC/ FBR for deducting their taxes U/S 149 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 but they did not receive any positive response. Thus, they took up the matter with the FTO.

The major stance of PTV before the FTO was that the complainants had been engaged as service providers to whom remunerations were paid as per fee structure approved by the Board of Governors. Moreover, the complainants were not governed by “PTV employees Service Rules”. However, those individuals were employed full-time and deputed to work in various shifts as any other employees working in the PTV.

The FTO in line with parallel cases had made recommendations to FBR in the following terms: i. Ensure that the low-paid complainants/ employees of PTV are not burdened with excessive tax deductions at the withholding stage; ii. Implement these recommendations and findings in liaison with PTV’s management on the lines already done by the management of PBC.

Tax Ombudsman’s Order also stated that the complainants, who have been hired by PTV as Supervisors, Translators over the last few decades as low paid employees are entitled to similar relief which had been allowed to the employees of PBC and other similar cases. Excessive and harsh deduction of tax from their meagre salaries U/S 153(1)(b) of the Ordinance is against the dictates of law and nature of treatment being discriminatory tantamount to maladministration in terms of section 2(3) (i) (b) of the FTO Ordinance, 2000.”

The FBR, later on, filed representations before the president against FTO’s recommendations.

However, during proceedings at presidency, the complainants informed that FBR has implemented the findings of learned FTO. As the grievance of the complainants stood redressed; therefore, the representations have been accordingly disposed of by the president’s office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR income tax FTO PTVC PTVC employees

Comments

1000 characters

PTVC employees’ complaints: FBR implements FTO’s recommendations

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

TAL JV allowed to sell Mamikhel gas

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Read more stories