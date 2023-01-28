AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Training of engineers: Fesco chairman praises role of WEA

Press Release Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: WAPDA Engineering Academy (WEA) is playing a key role in the training of Engineers, Engineers from all over Pakistan are getting excellent results through utilizing this training in their professional life, these views were expressed by the Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan during his visit to WAPDA Engineering Academy Faisalabad.

He said that WEA would be given the status of a university in future. He further said that engineers should maintain their individual identity and use all their skills to resolve the problems of consumers. Engineers should utilize their professional skills so that the service of the nation can be done effectively, he added. He said that all newly recruited Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) would get training from WEA.

At this occasion, he said that to make the training of engineers more efficient, they will be equipped with the latest equipment and a state-of-the-art laboratory will be built & engineers from abroad will be invited for the restoration and maintenance of the old machinery.

Chairman Board Malik Tahsin Awan directed Principal Academy Engineer Hamad Ahmed to finalize the suggestions and a complete action plan for the further improvement of the Academy, which would be sent to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the Prime Minister of Pakistan for final approval.

Meanwhile, Principal Academy Engineer Hamad Ahmed welcomed Chairman Board Malik Tahsin Awan on his arrival at the Academy and gave him a detailed briefing on various issues of the Academy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wapda FESCO Power Division Malik Tahseen Awan

Comments

1000 characters

Training of engineers: Fesco chairman praises role of WEA

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

TAL JV allowed to sell Mamikhel gas

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Read more stories