Training of engineers: Fesco chairman praises role of WEA

FAISALABAD: WAPDA Engineering Academy (WEA) is playing a key role in the training of Engineers, Engineers from all over Pakistan are getting excellent results through utilizing this training in their professional life, these views were expressed by the Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan during his visit to WAPDA Engineering Academy Faisalabad.

He said that WEA would be given the status of a university in future. He further said that engineers should maintain their individual identity and use all their skills to resolve the problems of consumers. Engineers should utilize their professional skills so that the service of the nation can be done effectively, he added. He said that all newly recruited Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) would get training from WEA.

At this occasion, he said that to make the training of engineers more efficient, they will be equipped with the latest equipment and a state-of-the-art laboratory will be built & engineers from abroad will be invited for the restoration and maintenance of the old machinery.

Chairman Board Malik Tahsin Awan directed Principal Academy Engineer Hamad Ahmed to finalize the suggestions and a complete action plan for the further improvement of the Academy, which would be sent to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the Prime Minister of Pakistan for final approval.

Meanwhile, Principal Academy Engineer Hamad Ahmed welcomed Chairman Board Malik Tahsin Awan on his arrival at the Academy and gave him a detailed briefing on various issues of the Academy.

