Jan 28, 2023
PPP leaders say PDM coalition responsible for economic woes

Naveed Butt Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that his party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and other Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition partners are collectively responsible for the current economic situation in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a news conference along with other party leaders, Faisal Karim Kundi and Chaudhry Manzoor, here on Friday.

Answering a question, the PPP leader said that we are collectively responsible for all the decisions taken by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers about the country.

He said that there is an economic crunch at the international level and almost all countries have been affected by it. He said that inflation has increased at the international level.

Inflation is a problem in the country today and in the whole world. He said that the government is taking steps to improve the economy of the country.

He said that Imran Khan had committed to provide 10 million jobs to the people and one million houses but he did not fulfil his promise during his government. During the news conference, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and former member of the National Assembly Mehboobullah Jan along with his colleagues and Bilal Sherpao announced to join the PPP. Nayyar welcomed Jan, Sherpao, and their associates.

He said that the PPP is a public party and its leadership and workers have made sacrifices for democracy and the country. He said that the party has its own history.

The PPP secretary general said that the National Assembly would complete its term and the next elections would be held on time.

Answering a question, he said that the government has repeatedly invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to sit together for negotiations on national issues. “We are not ready for negotiations with PTI with its conditions. The PTI’s demand for early elections is not a solution to the country’s problems. PTI government had destroyed the economy of the country,” he said. PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the former interior minister has levelled accusations against the PPP and that Asif Ali Zardari is plotting to kill Imran Khan. “It is not the tradition of the PPP to kill people.’’

