CAA clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday refuted the news circulating in media regarding delay in the renewal of licenses of some companies.

The spokesperson CAA said that the renewal of license of some companies is in progress. Licenses will be issued after the renewal process is completed.

The renewal process has not been delayed or stopped, he added. It is not correct to say that any company has been stopped from functioning, the spokesperson maintained.

He said the board meeting will take the final decision on KIBOR charges.

