ATIR Chairman’s ‘look after charge’ given to Sarfraz

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: The government has given look after charge of Chairman Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Islamabad to Sarfraz Ali Khan Judicial Member ATIR.

According to a notification issued by the Law and Justice Division on Friday, The competent authority has been pleased to entrust look after charge of the post of Chairman (BS-22), Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR), Islamabad to Sarfraz Ali Khan Judicial Member (BS-21) Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR), Bench-VI, Lahore with immediate effect and until further orders or till the appointment of regular incumbent of the said post.

