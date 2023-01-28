Fresh rainy spell forecast

KARACHI: A new spell of winter rains is expected in the country from today through January 30 with snowfall over the mountainous region, which may bring down temperatures to 2 Celsius in its wake, the Met Office said on Friday.

It said that a westerly wave is likely to enter the country’s western parts on Saturday to grip the upcountry on Sunday and may persist till Monday afternoon.

The fresh weather system may unleash rain with snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of the country from January 28 till Monday. Parts of Sindh may also see a light rain over the period. Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm and snowfall over the hills is likely in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manshera, Haripur, Kohistan, Abbottabad from the eve of January 28 to Monday.Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan may receive rains on January 29 and January 30.

