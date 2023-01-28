Residents protest against gas shortage

KARACHI: Protesting against non-supply of natural gas for the past several weeks in North Nazimabad neighbourhoods, the residents of localities took to streets and demanded immediate restoration of gas supply.

Led by newly-elected local bodies’ representatives in the area, the residents of Wahid Colony in North Nazimabad, including women and children, staged a protest demonstration outside the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) office in the neighbourhood.

Carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans against the ‘injustices’, the residents demanded immediate action against those officials who had been ‘out-rightly refusing’ to fix the serious problem despite repeated complaints of the consumers.