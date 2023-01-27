AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.24%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.9%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.41%)
EPCL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.6%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.55%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.02%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.92%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.77%)
MLCF 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.22%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.95%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.38%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.76%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

100 billion for German army 'not enough': defence minister

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2023 10:55pm
Follow us

BERLIN: A 100-billion-euro ($108-billion) fund to reform the German army announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz after Russia's invasion of Ukraine is insufficient, the country's new defence minister said Friday.

"The 100 billion will not be enough," Boris Pistorius, sworn in as defence minister last week, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The fund to upgrade the army, known as the Bundeswehr, was announced by Scholz on February 27, 2022 -- just three days after Russia's invasion.

"With every new system, we also have new maintenance costs. So with every new device there are new and higher running costs," Pistorius said.

He also cast doubt on Germany's annual defence budget of around 50 billion euros.

Leopard tanks to arrive in Ukraine around late March: Germany

"I don't assume that this will be enough," he said.

The army will be left with new costs worth billions as a result of having to replace weapons it is sending from its stocks to Ukraine, Pistorius added.

This new shopping list includes 14 self-propelled howitzers, five Mars II multiple rocket launchers, 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 28,000 combat helmets, he said.

The 14 Leopard battle tanks Berlin has agreed to send to Ukraine will also need to be replaced.

"In the medium and long term, we have to build up an arms industry in Europe that can do that," Pistorius said.

"We need to be quicker on procurement," added the minister, who is due to hold talks with the German defence industry next week.

After years of chronic underinvestment, Scholz in September vowed to transform the country's military into the "best equipped" in Europe.

Euro Russia Ukraine Olaf Scholz RUssia Ukraine war Boris Pistorius German army

Comments

1000 characters

100 billion for German army 'not enough': defence minister

Ishaq Dar compares economic indicators, criticises Imran for 'ruining economy'

Imran claims Asif Ali Zardari behind 'plan C' to assassinate him

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Analysts weigh in: rupee’s latest depreciation has wider implications, outcomes

India wants to keep third parties out of water treaty with Pakistan

By-elections: ECP announces schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs

PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

Gold price shoots to record high, now stands at Rs202,500 per tola

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Read more stories