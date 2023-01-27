AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.24%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.9%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.41%)
EPCL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.6%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.55%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.02%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.92%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.77%)
MLCF 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.22%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.95%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.38%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.76%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China calls Washington a ‘bully’ at WTO trade disputes meeting

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 09:23pm
Follow us

GENEVA: China strongly criticised the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a “unilateral bully” and a “rule breaker” in the latest escalation of rhetoric between the two trade rivals.

China’s ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang was speaking at a WTO meeting on trade disputes shortly after the United States lodged an appeal against a recent WTO ruling which found that U.S. metal tariffs breached global rules.

“These troubling behaviours of the U.S. have clearly depicted an image of the U.S. as a unilateral bully, a rule breaker, and a supply chain disruptor,” he said, according to a copy of his speech obtained by Reuters.

US wants World Trade Organization dispute system fixed by 2024

The WTO has made important rulings against the United States in recent weeks, including the metals ruling involving China and a separate dispute with Hong Kong over labelling. Washington, which has long criticised the WTO dispute system for overreach and is leading discussions on reforming it, has criticised both rulings.

However, the WTO will not be able to review Washington’s appeal of the metals case because its top appeals bench is paralysed after the United States blocked new judges.

“China would have hoped that the U.S. would show due self-restraint not to appeal every unfavorable panel report into the void, which the U.S. itself has created,” Li added.

World Trade Organization WTO Li Chenggang

Comments

1000 characters

China calls Washington a ‘bully’ at WTO trade disputes meeting

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Analysts weigh in: rupee’s latest depreciation has wider implications, outcomes

India wants to keep third parties out of water treaty with Pakistan

By-elections: ECP announces schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs

PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

Gold price shoots to record high, now stands at Rs202,500 per tola

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

KSE-100 falls 0.97% owing to economic uncertainty

PBC urges authorities to augment IMF programme

Read more stories