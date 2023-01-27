AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.24%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.9%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.41%)
EPCL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.6%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.55%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.02%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.92%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.77%)
MLCF 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.22%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.95%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.38%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.76%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen says she discussed Russia sanctions in every stop on Africa tour

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:12pm
Follow us

EMALAHLENI: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she had discussed economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in every stop on her Africa tour and she was hopeful an agreement on the next Russian oil price cap could be reached soon.

Yellen is wrapping up a three-country visit to Africa that is aimed at deepening US economic ties with the continent and countering China’s long dominance of trade and lending with many African nations.

In comments to reporters during a visit to the South African coal-mining province of Mpumalanga, Yellen said the United States was “in the middle of discussions with all of our partners,” when asked about a European proposal to set a $100 per barrel price cap on premium Russian oil products like diesel and a $45 per barrel cap on discounted products like fuel oil.

Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6bn annually

“I am encouraged we will be able to come to agreement by Feb. 5,” the date a European Union ban on importing Russian refined products goes into effect, she said.

Yellen said it was early days for a price cap on Russian crude oil that went into effect on Dec. 5 but that she believed it was working.

“We take very seriously the sanctions that we have placed on Russia… And violation of those sanctions by local businesses or by governments, we would respond to it quickly and harshly,” Yellen said.

Asked whether a strongly-worded comment from the Chinese embassy in Zambia lowered the prospects for reaching agreement with China on accelerating sovereign debt restructurings, Yellen said her views about the constructive nature of recent talks with China had not changed.

Yellen says a US default could cause global financial crisis

Yellen also got a taste of the challenges most South Africans face on a daily basis with crippling power outages that have plagued the country for well over a decade.

Her delegation had experienced power cuts – known locally as load-shedding - at venues including the hotel where they were staying in Pretoria, and had spent “a good deal of time” discussing energy challenges with South African officials and business leaders, she said.

However, despite the challenges associated with them, she said she had heard real enthusiasm and optimism about the opportunities that US companies saw in South Africa.

Janet Yellen US Treasury Secretary Russia-Ukraine war Africa tour

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen says she discussed Russia sanctions in every stop on Africa tour

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Analysts weigh in: rupee’s latest depreciation has wider implications, outcomes

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

By-elections: ECP announces schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs

PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

KSE-100 falls 0.97% owing to economic uncertainty

PBC urges authorities to augment IMF programme

India’s Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

Canada names journalist Amira Elghawaby as first anti-Islamophobia advisor

Read more stories