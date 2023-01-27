AVN 65.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.92%)
BAFL 30.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
DGKC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.2%)
EPCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.25%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.7%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.63%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.7%)
HUBC 63.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.33%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.01%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.2%)
NETSOL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
OGDC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
PPL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.29%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.51%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
TRG 110.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.95%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -27.1 (-0.67%)
BR30 14,396 Decreased By -129.1 (-0.89%)
KSE100 40,615 Decreased By -231.8 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,144 Decreased By -67.6 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens after smaller rate hike

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 01:37pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar early on Friday after a smaller-than-expected rate hike from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

At 0638 GMT, the rand traded at 17.2350 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close. “The less hawkish stance was immediately evident in the performance of the rand, which depreciated on the more balanced or slightly less hawkish guidance,” ETM Analytics said in a note.

The increase by 25 basis points to 7.25% was smaller than the 50-bp hike expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters, following three 75-bp hikes in a row as the bank tried to pull inflation back from a 13-year peak struck in the middle of 2022.

South African rand flat ahead of rate decision

The decision suggests South Africa has reached the peak in interest rates, ETM said, adding that at worst, there might be another 25-bp hike left.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 9.665%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens after smaller rate hike

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Canada names journalist Amira Elghawaby as first anti-Islamophobia advisor

India’s Adani slammed by $45bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Read more stories