World
Russia may have conducted probing attacks near towns in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions, UK says
Russian forces have probably conducted probing attacks near the Ukrainian cities of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, but were unlikely to have achieved “substantive advances,” Britain said in a regular intelligence update on Friday.
The head of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Wednesday that units of the Wagner contract militia were advancing in the town of Bakhmut.
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine’s Donbas
According to a senior Ukrainian official, fighting in Bakhmut and in Vuhledar was growing fiercer.
Comments