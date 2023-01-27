14-member KP cabinet sworn in

PESHAWAR: A 14-member caretaker provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was sworn in here on Thursday.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the members of the cabinet and felicitated them besides expressing good wishes for them.

The cabinet members included Abdul Halim Qasuriya, Syed Masood Shah, Hamid Shah, Advocate Sawal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazl Elahi, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah Khan, Haji Ghafran, Khushdil Khan Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Shah, former Justice Irshad Qaiser and Shahid Khan Khattak.

Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, heads of administrative departments and other political and social personalities participated in the oath taking ceremony.

