AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Swedish and Dutch products: Al-Azhar urges boycotts

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

CAIRO: Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s most prestigious educational institution, has called for the boycott of Swedish and Dutch products after far-right protesters destroyed holy Qurans in those countries.

Al-Azhar, in a statement issued Wednesday, called on “Muslims to boycott Dutch and Swedish products”.

It also urged “an appropriate response from the governments of these two countries” which it charged were “protecting despicable and barbaric crimes in the name of ‘freedom of expression’”.

Swedish-Danish far-right politician RasmusPaludan on Saturday set fire to a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm, raising tensions as Sweden courts Ankara over its bid to join NATO.

The following day, Edwin Wagensveld, who heads the Dutch chapter of the German anti-Islam group Pegida, tore pages out of the Koran during a one-man protest outside parliament.

Images on social media also showed him walking on the torn pages of the holy book.

The desecration of the holy Quran sparked strong protests from Ankara and furious demonstrations in several capitals of the Muslim world including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria and Yemen.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned” the Koran burning, expressing “deep concern at the recurrence of such events and the recent Islamophobic escalation in a certain number of European countries”.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned Paludan’s actions as “deeply disrespectful”, while the United States called it “repugnant”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday said the burning was the work of “a provocateur” who “may have deliberately sought to put distance between two close partners of ours — Turkey and Sweden”.

On Tuesday, Turkey postponed NATO accession talks with Sweden and Finland, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Stockholm for allowing weekend protests that included the burning of the holy Quran.

NATO Ned Price Ulf Kristersson Swedish products Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Swedish and Dutch products: Al-Azhar urges boycotts

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories