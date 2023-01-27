AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
Opinion

Politics constant struggle for power

Riffat Sultana Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:57am
The caretaker cabinets of both KPK and Punjab have taken oath. Although it would be too early to say anything on the future dynamics of politics with any degree of certainty, it is quite clear that political instability has further deepened as the incumbent government is in no mood to go for snap elections. Nothing seems to be working insofar as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s strategy is concerned.

The resignations by his party MNAs following the successful passage of a no-confidence vote against him in April had failed to force the incumbent government to announce early elections; nor have the dissolution of KPK and Punjab provincial assemblies and installation of caretaker setups in these two provinces indicated the arrival of general elections in accordance with Imran Khan’s demand.

What will ultimately happen? More chaos, confusion and hopelessness. That Imran Khan has been acting imprudently as he appears to be bereft of good judgment to deal with formidable challenges of power is a fact. A word of advice: Imran Khan must not lose sight of the fact that politics is a constant struggle for power. Those in the government appreciate this fact very well. They can, therefore, use any means to acquire and retain power.

Riffat Sultana (Lahore)

