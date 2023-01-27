Sunridge acquires Unifood

KARACHI: Sunridge foods, Pakistan’s premier staple food company, acquires Unifood Industries Limited in its bid to establish itself as a truly national brand. The move is considered a major expansion by the staple food giant which offers flour, rice, sugar, salt and pulses and signals its intentions of entering the FMCG sector with value-added products.

The move is part of management’s plan to aggressively expand the production capacity of Sunridge’s Foods and reduce distribution costs in central and northern parts of the country. It also intends to add new products to the portfolio. The move is intended to capitalize on the operational benefits of economies of scale, and product diversity. Resultantly the company expects substantial increase in its profitability.

