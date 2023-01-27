Iesco issues power suspension plan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to the transfer of power lines/installation of a new tower on Bhara Kahu flyover.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), 132 KV grid stations Murree, Minhasa, Desto, Sambli Barmal will be shut down due to transfer of power lines/installation of new tower on Bhara Kahu Islamabad fly over on dated 28th January 2023 from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM. Due to this Pindi Point, Barian, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Lohra, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Roster, Lohra-2, MCM, TDCP, Kahota, Sunny Bank, Kuldana, PC, Deerkot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Dana Express, Daila, Sohawa Minhasa, Nambal, Dirkot-2, Desto, PAECE, Shah dara feeders will be affected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023