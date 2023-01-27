AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
Progress impossible without innovation in education system: minister

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2023 07:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that without a revolution and innovation in the education system in the country, development and stability are not possible.

The ladder to the development of nations is education, he said.

“Online innovation has become inevitable to compete with the international education system,” said the minister while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Student Facilitation Centre equipped with modern requirements and an online attestation portal at the Secretariat of Inter-Boards Committee of Chairmen.

Despite the current economic situation of the country, education is the first priority of the government, said the minister, adding that the government is not convinced that the education sector will be affected by the changes of governments.

He further said that positive activities should always be continued. The IBCC's equipped with modern facilities Students Facilitation Center and Attestation Portal will be a milestone for student problems, said the minister, adding that the IBCC is solving the problems of students by bringing positive changes in the system day by day.

On this occasion, Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Malah said that educated youth will lead Pakistan on the path of development. Most of the country's population is youth who have the right to be educated. The IBCC is working hard to solve the problems of the students. Islamabad is the capital of the country and students will benefit from the establishment of the state-of-the-art Students Facilitation Center here in the federal capital.

Dr Malah added that the development of the IBCC is not possible without government support. Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam also attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Haroon Jan 27, 2023 08:22am
Like every other bureaucrat, praising his achievements while doing nothing. Maybe minister sb needs to have a quick look at twitter to see all the problems students still face with IBCC. Their online portal has many problems, it takes months for them to issue certificates and they do not reply to emails or attend calls. Not to mention, the way arbitrary way in which equivalence is carried out - being a disadvantage to A-level students. Fact is that our education is horrible because the sector is just to fill the pockets of a few rather than to educate. No regards for quality or service.
