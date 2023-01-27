AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jazz signs accord with Shariah-compliant financing platform

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2023 07:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, a part of VEON Group, has signed an agreement with Kistpay, a Shariah-compliant financing platform, to bring smartphones to its consumers on easy installment plans.

This collaboration will offer easy installment-based and Shariah-compliant financing instruments to encourage more middle- and low-income people to own a smartphone. Starting as low as Rs 2,243 per month, customers can buy smartphones using either the three-month plan or the six-month plan by visiting the nearest Jazz experience center.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Asif Aziz, Jazz’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “This partnership is an extremely important step towards achieving our ‘4G for All’ vision. Owning a smartphone is a key enabler of the digital economy, and this joint initiative will improve the buying ability of unserved and underserved communities by providing installment-based financing options to purchase smartphones.”

Asif Jafri, CEO at Kistpay, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Jazz again to provide ease of access and ownership of smartphones to all our countrymen including the youth and women. We are confident that this alliance will boost digital economic growth and empower our rural communities.”

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, also witnessed the signing ceremony virtually and lauded the efforts of both organisations to help address the device affordability barrier in Pakistan.

While the affordability of smartphones remains a key barrier to mobile ownership and mobile internet adoption, particularly for women and rural populations, Jazz has taken various initiatives to expand the benefits of mobile broadband, especially among low-income segments in Pakistan. The rollout of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones was also recognized last year by the organisation representing mobile network operators, GSMA.

This partnership also reflects the company’s adherence to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 5 – Gender Equality; SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Jazz VEON group Kistpay Shariah compliant financing

Comments

1000 characters

Jazz signs accord with Shariah-compliant financing platform

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories