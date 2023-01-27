AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran accused of ‘playing’ with country’s economy

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2023 07:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: Accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of ‘playing’ with the country’s economy, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif, who is also a federal minister, said on Thursday the country is facing soaring inflation and poor economic conditions mainly due to bad governance of the PTI government.

While addressing a news conference the PML-N leader said it is unfortunate that Imran is playing with country’s economy for political point scoring. “The PTI wanted that no one ask about inflation and poor economic condition, he said, adding: “They (PTI) wanted decisions of their choice by exerting pressure on institutions.”

Responding to a query, Mian Javed said that he was not in favour of illegal arrest of anybody. “National parties are formed to render sacrifices in the larger interest of the country, we (PML-N) had rendered a lot of sacrifices for ensuring stability,” he said, adding: “We had given sacrifice of their politics just for the sake of country’s better future.”

He said Imran Khan was habitual of levelling baseless corruption allegations but not a single allegation had been proved against the PML-N leadership. “If Imran Khan considers himself neat and clean, he should give receipts of Toshakhana gifts,” he said, adding: “If any government pass directions to institutions to arrest and release any person, there can be no big crime than this.”

Mian Javed said that those who were at the helm of affairs should tell the people about the cause behind current economic crisis and price hike, which rendered the lives of common man miserable.

Another PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan said that Imran Khan and Qasim Suri should have been punished under Article 6.

“The PTI government had itself appointed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) while Imran Khan objected to the CEC because he gave decisions against him. The PTI had threatened the officials of the election commission; is it democracy to threaten someone, he questioned?

“We lost elections, money was used in elections for our defeat, but we did not attack any institutions,” he said, adding: “The result of Daska election was not decided by the election commission only. You have forgotten Daska election, but we will not let you forget.”

He said, “Fawad Chaudhary should not have threatened the officials of the election commission. I did not expect Fawad Chaudhary to threaten the CEC,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Fawad Chaudhry PTI Imran Khan ECP PMLN PTI chairman economic condition Mian Javed Latif Fawad Chaudhry arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Imran accused of ‘playing’ with country’s economy

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories