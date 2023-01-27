Imran accused of ‘playing’ with country’s economy

LAHORE: Accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of ‘playing’ with the country’s economy, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif, who is also a federal minister, said on Thursday the country is facing soaring inflation and poor economic conditions mainly due to bad governance of the PTI government.

While addressing a news conference the PML-N leader said it is unfortunate that Imran is playing with country’s economy for political point scoring. “The PTI wanted that no one ask about inflation and poor economic condition, he said, adding: “They (PTI) wanted decisions of their choice by exerting pressure on institutions.”

Responding to a query, Mian Javed said that he was not in favour of illegal arrest of anybody. “National parties are formed to render sacrifices in the larger interest of the country, we (PML-N) had rendered a lot of sacrifices for ensuring stability,” he said, adding: “We had given sacrifice of their politics just for the sake of country’s better future.”

He said Imran Khan was habitual of levelling baseless corruption allegations but not a single allegation had been proved against the PML-N leadership. “If Imran Khan considers himself neat and clean, he should give receipts of Toshakhana gifts,” he said, adding: “If any government pass directions to institutions to arrest and release any person, there can be no big crime than this.”

Mian Javed said that those who were at the helm of affairs should tell the people about the cause behind current economic crisis and price hike, which rendered the lives of common man miserable.

Another PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan said that Imran Khan and Qasim Suri should have been punished under Article 6.

“The PTI government had itself appointed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) while Imran Khan objected to the CEC because he gave decisions against him. The PTI had threatened the officials of the election commission; is it democracy to threaten someone, he questioned?

“We lost elections, money was used in elections for our defeat, but we did not attack any institutions,” he said, adding: “The result of Daska election was not decided by the election commission only. You have forgotten Daska election, but we will not let you forget.”

He said, “Fawad Chaudhary should not have threatened the officials of the election commission. I did not expect Fawad Chaudhary to threaten the CEC,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023