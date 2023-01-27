TEXT: The International Customs Day is celebrated around the world on 26th January to recognize the role of Customs administrations and contribution made by its officials towards the development of socio-economic fabric of the society. The aim of celebrating the Custom Day is to highlight the challenges and impediments faced by the Customs officers in the performance of their dutieson day-to-day basisand toappreciate their efforts in achieving these goals.

In order to earmark this day globally, a theme is given by the World Customs Organization to all Customs administrations to reinforce the charter of customs administrationto its officers and encourage knowledge sharing and sense of belonging with the general public as well. This years’ theme is “Nurturing the Next Generation: Promoting a Culture of Knowledge Sharing and Professional Pride in Customs”. I think this years’ theme is very objective in the evolution of Customs fraternity and after serving 28 years in this department, it has become obligatory for senior customs managementto nurture and train the upcoming generation of customs officers and officials to adhere to the international best practices.

Keeping in view this year’s theme, the “Next Generation” of officers in customs administrations are talented and skillful. They are more receptive to new concepts and technological advancements. They have the attitude to learn these modern techniques and adapt innovative ideas for the betterment of the world, sustainable socio-economic development and protection of this environment. The all-inclusive role of next generation has to be acknowledgedin Pakistan, where more than 60% of population comprises of youth. It is imperative for the Customs Administration to impart meaningful training to its young officers and harness them with the creative ideas to confront the challenges of the modern world. Investment in the human resource in the Customs Administrations will also play a pivotal role in the facilitation of trade, compliance of the International best practices and enhancing the revenues for the Government.

“The Organizational Culture and Knowledge Management” would require the Customs administrations to sync with the policies of the political regime. It would requirean organizational culture based on shared goals keeping in view the ground realities and the capabilities of its workforce so that the administrations will learn from their mistakes and make informed decisions and work collectively for transforming their knowledge base for the betterment of the country.

Pakistan Customs has rich colonial past and its officers take “Professional Pride in their Customs Administration”. From the Colonial emblems to the past working in the manual environment, the Customs has transformed its operations to the automated systems where it can simply take pride in its working. The modern concept ofRisk Management Techniques and Artificial Intelligence are employed for managing the risk and averting the crisis like situation. By employing these initiatives, the Pakistan Customs is far ahead in executing its role as compared to the other government departments/agencies. Furthermore, Pakistan Customs has also takes pride in transforming the model of governance in Pakistan by introducing “National Single Window” where the services of multifarious public agencies are available to the taxpayer by signing in with the system. Every Customs officer/official takes pride in these systems deployed and the knowledge base transmitted to itsemployees that help them to outshine among the other departments and also takes pride in its performance that has worked for the betterment of the country.

In Balochistan, Pakistan Customs plays a vital role in managing the distantly located customs stations on borders with Iran, Afghanistan and coastline. Pakistan Customs also face the gigantic task of making concerted efforts against the menace of smuggling. The performance of Customs in Balochistan could be gauged from the fact that during the fiscal year 2021-22, the customs collected Rs. 18198.3 million in Custom Duty alone and conducted anti-smuggling operations in Balochistan and seized contraband smuggled goods having worth of Rs. 16000 million.

Besides the above, Pakistan Customs in Balochistan has undertaken infrastructure development at District Chaghai-Taftan and has established a state of art Customs Complex at Taftan with office cum residence with beautiful landscaping and monumental Pakistan Gate standing tall and face-lifting the international gate way. Similarly, the modern Field Enforcement Units are in the process of development at Ziarat Cross at Kuchlak, Manikhawa in District Zhob, Rakhni in Barakhan, Badini and Qamar-ud-din Karez.

Moreover, Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in operationalization of T.I.R and Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul train and also endeavored to facilitate the clearance of relief goods donated by the brother Islamic country like Turkey.

In order to improve the efficiency of newly recruited customs inspectors vis-a-vis the strategic role of enforcement in Balochistan, Pakistan Customs has collaborated with HQR 12 Corp and devised 8 weeks rigorous training encompassing different aspects of their professional life to combat the challenging responsibilities in the field enforcement units. This training session was conducted by 54 Field Regiment Artillery, Quetta and the young inspector remained in the disciplined military environment for 8 weeks.

The 10th Joint Border Trade Committee meeting was hosted by Chief Collector Baluchistan which was convened on 13th and 14th January 2023. During the said Joint Border Trade Committee meeting Pakistan and Iran have signed 39 memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral trade, improve economic relations and ensure cooperation in various fields such as transportation, tourism, fisheries, mines and minerals.

The above performance reflects role of Customs in maintaining the socio-economic fabric of the society while setting standards for the new generation to achieve the set-out goals in a healthy competitive environment.

Secondly, the best achievers are awarded by Federal Board of Revenue with at least 2 to 3 months’ pay in honorarium besides cash rewards for the Customs employees working in Balochistan. This in turn generates pride for the award-winningformations and individuals which creates a conducive atmosphere for others to compete and win the title of best achievers while the competitors’ dwell from each other’s experience to work as a team under the able command of well to do officers with years of experience in hand which is imparted to the field formation officials for achieving the targets assigned to them.

